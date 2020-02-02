U.S. Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to join it in pressing China over Uighur rights
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Sunday to join Washington in pressing China over its treatment of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang province, a sensitive matter for the Central Asian nation which has close ties with Beijing.
Speaking on a visit to the capital Nur-Sultan, Pompeo also said the United States was helping oil-rich Kazakhstan protect itself against the coronavirus outbreak in neighboring China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
