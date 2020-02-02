Stampede during church service in Tanzania kills 20

At least 20 people were killed in a stampede during a church service in northern Tanzania on Sunday evening (local time), local media reported.

Several others were injured in the incident which took place at a stadium in the East African country, Xinhua reported, citing local media.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

