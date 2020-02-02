Left Menu
N.Korea says it is free of new virus amid travel restrictions

  • Updated: 02-02-2020 18:46 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 18:30 IST
N.Korea says it is free of new virus amid travel restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

North Korea has had no cases of the new coronavirus that is spreading in neighboring China, a health ministry official said on state media on Sunday. North Korea has ended most flights with neighboring China and Russia, imposed mandatory quarantines on any foreigners arriving in the country and ended international tourism programs, among other measures.

In remarks carried by state broadcaster KRT, health ministry official Song In Bom said the lack of confirmed cases is not a reason to slacken prevention efforts. "Just because there is no case of the new coronavirus in our country, we should not be too relieved, but have civil awareness and work together for prevention," he said.

