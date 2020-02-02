Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister, calls for U.S. pullout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 20:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Iran welcomes Allawi's appointment as Iraqi prime minister, calls for U.S. pullout
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MohammedAllawi)

Iran on Sunday offered its full support for new Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi and reiterated its backing for the government's demand for U.S. forces to leave the country.

Iran has deep ties with many Shi'ite political parties and militias in Iraq as well as Kurdish parties from the north. Iranian officials have tried to use their influence to keep a government sympathetic to their interests in power in Baghdad. "In continuing support for the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and strengthening the foundations of democracy in Iraq along with the legitimate request by the government and people of Iraq for the exit of American forces from the soil of that country, Iran welcomes the selection of Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new prime minister of this country," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

Iran is willing to give any assistance necessary to help Iraq overcome problems and to pass through a sensitive time, Mousavi said, according to the official IRNA news agency. Allawi appealed to Iraqis for their support on Saturday hours after his appointment by President Barham Salih, but protesters have already rejected him as a stooge of the political elite.

The United States killed Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad last month, giving renewed impetus to Iran's allies in Iraq to call for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Man shot dead by UK police in London in 'terror-related' incident

A man was shot dead by armed Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday after several people were stabbed in a suspected terror-related incident. Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, responded to gunshots on Stre...

Delhi polls: Vishwas Nagar constituency's development suffered under BJP, says Kejriwal

The development of Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency suffered because the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government work in the area, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday. The East Delhi constituency was one of the three as...

Tax slab revision in budget will certainly impact consumers positively: Licious

Co-Founder, Licious, Indias largest Fresh Meat and Seafood brand, Vivek Gupta has lauded the Union Budget presented in the Parliament yesterday saying that the tax slab revision will certainly impact consumers positively. Finance Minister N...

Uddhav Thackeray supports CAA, opposes NRC in interview with Saamana

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray has supported the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA but said that he wont implement the proposed NRC in his state as it would cause inconvenience to not just Muslims but to Hindu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020