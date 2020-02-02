UPDATE 1-Mexico reports no infections, after one person with new coronavirus visits country

Mexico's health ministry said one person carrying the new coronavirus had visited Mexico City but since left the country, and nobody identified as having been in contact with them has so far shown symptoms.

In a statement issued late on Saturday, the authority said it had activated health protocols and informed guests at a hotel and users of an urban transport company about having been potentially exposed 10 days ago. "An epidemiological investigation is being carried out with the objective of identifying potential contacts that could have been spread," it said, adding that of those potentially exposed "none has developed symptoms of the disease."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.