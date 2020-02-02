'Jihadist attack' kills around 20 civilians in Burkina Faso: security source

Ouagadougou, Feb 2 (AFP) Suspected jihadists killed around 20 civilians in northern Burkina Faso in an attack overnight on the village of Bani, in Seno province, a security source said Sunday.

"The attackers, heavily armed and on motorbikes, literally executed the local inhabitants," one security source told AFP. (AFP) IND

