Left Menu
Development News Edition

France targets UK fish exports as bargaining chip for talks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 01:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 00:56 IST
France targets UK fish exports as bargaining chip for talks
Image Credit: Flickr

France reminded Britain on Sunday that the UK exports most of its fish production to European Union countries, highlighting a potential bargaining chip in coming post-Brexit talks about fishing rights that promise to be thorny. "This discussion will be pretty balanced because while it is true that we need access to British waters, the British need access to the European market," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French media.

Britain, a major fish producer, has "extremely fish-rich waters in which many Europeans fish, starting with French people from Brittany, Normandy and the northern region", he said. "It so happens that the United Kingdom exports 75 percent of its fishing products to the European Union," he said.

Britain leaves the Common Fisheries Policy, which gives all EU fleets equal access to EU fishing grounds, after a post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31. Both sides will try to agree on a trade deal by that date that would include fishing rights, a high-stakes area for France in particular.

Le Drian also warned that Britain could not access the EU's common market in the future unless it respected anti-dumping rules. "If the United Kingdom wants to establish a kind of Singapore-on-Thames outside the European Union we won't agree because if you want access to our internal market, you need to respect our rules," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that "taking back control" of fishing was one of the prizes of ending Britain's 47-year EU membership. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose country also has a strong interest in securing a good deal on fishing, this week told Britain: "You may have to make concessions in areas like fishing in order to get concessions from us in areas like financial services."

Meanwhile, Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator with Britain, said there was no way that a trade deal could be pursued separately from the fishing rights question. "The fishing deal will be an integral and indissociable part of the trade deal," Barnier told the French TV channel LCI.

"There's no surprise here," Barnier said. "The British should not pretend that they are discovering this condition only now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

G7 countries seeking unified approach to coronavirus - Germany's Spahn

The Group of Seven leading industrialised democracies are seeking a unified procedure to tackle the fast-spreading new coronavirus, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday. A spokesman for the Health Ministry confirmed that Spahn h...

Jaishankar meets Turkmenistan counterpart, discuss regional issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov here and discussed regional issues.Jaishankar said that the talks underlined the strong convergence on regional issues.Delighted to welcome FM ...

London police kill man after 'Islamist-related' terror stabbingS

London, Feb 3 AFP British police on Sunday shot dead a man in London wearing a hoax device and suspected of stabbing two people, leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries, in an Islamist-related terrorist incident. The Metropolitan...

UPDATE 2-French plane brings more than 250 foreign nationals from epidemic-hit Wuhan to France

More than 250 people from 30 countries arrived in France on Sunday after being flown out of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of an outbreak of a coronavirus, French officials said.The French plane landed at a military airbase in Istres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020