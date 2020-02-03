Police believe south London attack was Islamist-related, found hoax device

British police said on Sunday an attack in south London was believed to be Islamist-related and that officers had found a hoax device strapped to the man they shot dead.

"A device was found strapped to the body of the suspect and specialist officers attended. Cordons were put in place and it was quickly established that this was a hoax device," said Lucy D'Orsi, deputy assistant commissioner in the Metropolitan Police.

"The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related," she said in a statement.

