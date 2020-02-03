Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 10-London attacker served prison term for terrorism offenses, police say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 06:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 05:03 IST
UPDATE 10-London attacker served prison term for terrorism offenses, police say
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A man shot dead after stabbing two people on a busy street in south London on Sunday in what police described as a terrorist incident is Sudesh Amman, a former convict who was recently released from prison.

Amman, 20, who was jailed in 2018 for "Islamist-related terrorism offenses", was being tracked by police on foot at the time of attack, which sent people running into nearby shops and emergency services racing to the scene. One man who had been treated for life-threatening injuries after being stabbed is no longer in a critical condition, while a woman who suffered less serious wounds had been discharged from hospital, police said.

Another woman, hurt by glass after an officer fired his weapon, was still being treated in hospital, said Lucy D'Orsi, deputy assistant commissioner in the Metropolitan Police. Some witnesses said the man had been armed with a machete and one said he was wearing silver canisters strapped to his chest. Police later said the device was a hoax.

Footing filmed on the main street in the Streatham district of south London showed two men in plain clothes - one in a hoodie and one wearing a police baseball cap - pointing their guns at a body on the pavement nearby. "The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related," said D'Orsi.

She said Amman was shot dead by armed officers, who were part of a proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation. Police said it was an isolated incident and the situation had been contained.

Chris Wells was in a shop in Streatham with his daughter when they heard three gunshots outside. "People just came running in screaming and upset, shouting about a gun. We ran to the back of the shop and were locked in," he told Reuters.

"We tried to leave to get away and I saw a man in a hoodie with a gun, which I now know was a plain clothes officer," he said. "And another officer shouted at us to get back inside because there was a bomb threat." 'THREE GUNSHOTS'

D'Orsi said Amman, who had been convicted of possession of terrorist material and dissemination of terrorist publications, had recently been released from prison. Sky News reported that he had been freed in January. "An investigation is taking place at pace to establish the full facts of what happened," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. He said his government would announce plans on Monday for making changes to the system for handling people convicted of terrorism offences.

Sky News quoted Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, as saying he witnessed the shooting. "I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer - as they were in civilian clothing," Bulhan said.

"The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots but I can't quite remember." The last such incident in London was in November, when police shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders.

That attack, at London Bridge, was carried out by a man with Islamist militant sympathies. He had been jailed for terrorism and released early. London's mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement after Sunday's incident: "Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life - here in London we will never let them succeed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Pens outlast Capitals in first meeting of season

Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon and Brandon Tanev each scored a goal as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday. This was the first time the two rivals have met this season, and the 75th ga...

UPDATE 1-AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations

Shares of Malaysias AirAsia Group and unit AirAsia X fell on Monday, after allegations by Britains Serious Fraud Office that Airbus paid a bribe of 50 million to win plane orders from Asias largest budget airline group. AirAsia shares fell ...

UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates more than 200 people from China as virus deaths rise

Australias Foreign Minister Marise Payne said 243 citizens and permanent residents evacuated Wuhan on Monday on an Australian government-chartered aircraft, fleeing the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 361 people. The ...

NBA roundup: Pistons top Nuggets in OT

Andre Drummond had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, Reggie Jackson supplied 20 points and six assists off the bench, and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak by surprising the Denver Nuggets with a 128-123 win ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020