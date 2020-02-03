Left Menu
Development News Edition

WeWork hires new boss to start fresh chapter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 10:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 10:51 IST
WeWork hires new boss to start fresh chapter

New York, Feb 3 (AFP) Embattled office-sharing firm WeWork has hired a new CEO to turn the page on Adam Neumann, its co-founder and former leader whose antics have finally tired investors. Sandeep Mathrani, a real estate industry veteran, will officially take over on February 18, WeWork said in a statement published Saturday.

He will be charged with the difficult task of relaunching WeWork, which had been one of America's most celebrated startups that put a mammoth footprint in the commercial real estate of major cities around the globe. Its collapse led to Neumann's departure and cost the main shareholder, Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, billions of dollars.

Mathrani will replace Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, who have been acting as interim CEOs since Neumann's forced departure in September following WeWork's failed IPO, which fell from $47 billion to less than $10 billion. Mathrani will report to Marcelo Claure, chairman of the board of directors and a close associate of Masayoshi Son, whose company Softbank had to inject several billion dollars into WeWork to save the startup from bankruptcy.

No stranger to struggling companies, Mathrani revived the giant shopping mall operator GGP after it went bankrupt in 2010. Prior to taking the reins at WeWork, he was at Brookfield Property Partners, a real estate company that manages and operates retail space, buildings, warehouses, and offices.

The challenge he faces at WeWork is immense. Introduced as one of the stars of the sharing economy, WeWork struggled to reorganize as losses mounted in 2019.

Faced with the growing mistrust of investors, the group had to give up its entry into Wall Street. In November, WeWork announced the elimination of some 2,400 jobs worldwide, almost 20 percent of its total workforce. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Bakingo bakes love and romance with its Valentine's Day cakes

Gurugram Haryana India, Feb 3 ANI PRNewswire Steal the heart of a beloved one with the scrumptious lovebite from Bakingo. Over 100 per cent cupid-approved cakes are available at a single click. Bakingo is all set to bind hearts in sweet lov...

Al Pacino wants to play Hamlet

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino says he would like to play Hamlet someday as it is one of those characters he hasnt dealt with yet. The 79-year-old actor said though he always had an inkling towards essaying the Shakespearean character, he migh...

Myanmarese drug dealer detained under NSA in Manipur

A Myanmarese drug dealer has been detained under the National Security Act NSA in Manipurs Thoubal district, police said on Monday. The drug dealer, Kyaw Kyaw Naing, was detained under the NSA after he got bail from a court on January 28. ...

NFL-Sweet Super Bowl success worth the 50-year wait for Chiefs

With a Super Bowl drought stretching five decades finally behind them, the confetti falling from above, and throngs of elated fans in front of them, one thing was clear for the Kansas City Chiefs winning was well worth the wait.Coming back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020