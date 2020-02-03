Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority of Canadians reject paying for Harry, Meghan's security

  • PTI
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 10:59 IST
Majority of Canadians reject paying for Harry, Meghan's security

Montreal, Feb 3 (AFP) A clear majority of Canadians feel their country does not have to pay for security for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have settled in British Columbia. Seventy-seven per cent of people surveyed by Nanos Research, for CTV, believe the Candian taxpayer does not have to pay for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they are not in Canada as representatives of the Queen.

Canada is a parliamentary monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II is the reigning head of state. Only 19 per cent of Canadians would not object to their country assuming a share of the security costs.

There has been no official announcement about the question of security for Prince Harry and Meghan, or who will cover the bill, now that they have officially left the royal family. Canadian authorities have only indicated that discussions were taking place.

More than two-thirds of Canadians feel the privacy of the couple and their infant son will be better respected in Canada than it was in Britain. But Harry and Meghan -- who live in Victoria, on Vancouver Island -- are taking no chances: last month they issued a legal warning to media over photographs of the duchess out walking her dogs with Archie, their son.

Their lawyers claimed the images were taken without Meghan's consent, the BBC reported, and the couple were prepared to take legal action. Perhaps more worrying for the couple in the long run is that only 32 per cent of those surveyed were strongly in favour of maintaining links with the royal family and their country's status as a constitutional monarchy. Twenty-eight per cent said they were only somewhat supported that option.

And 35 percent would be more or less strongly in favour of abolishing links with the British monarchy. The survey was conducted by telephone and online, with a sample of 1,003 Canadians and a margin of error of 3.1 per cent. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Maldives bans travellers from China over virus fears, minister says

The Maldives has banned travellers arriving from China as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus, the tourism minister of the Indian Ocean islands said on Monday. More than 280,000 Chinese tourists visited the luxury ho...

Bakingo bakes love and romance with its Valentine's Day cakes

Gurugram Haryana India, Feb 3 ANI PRNewswire Steal the heart of a beloved one with the scrumptious lovebite from Bakingo. Over 100 per cent cupid-approved cakes are available at a single click. Bakingo is all set to bind hearts in sweet lov...

Al Pacino wants to play Hamlet

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino says he would like to play Hamlet someday as it is one of those characters he hasnt dealt with yet. The 79-year-old actor said though he always had an inkling towards essaying the Shakespearean character, he migh...

Myanmarese drug dealer detained under NSA in Manipur

A Myanmarese drug dealer has been detained under the National Security Act NSA in Manipurs Thoubal district, police said on Monday. The drug dealer, Kyaw Kyaw Naing, was detained under the NSA after he got bail from a court on January 28. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020