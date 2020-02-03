Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador president slammed for ugly words about harassment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Quito
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 11:12 IST
Ecuador president slammed for ugly words about harassment
Image Credit: wikipedia

Ecuador's President Lenín Moreno has scrambled to apologise for comments suggesting women tend to complain about sexual harassment when it comes from ugly people. In a speech to investors on Friday in the port city of Guayaquil, Moreno said men were under threat of being denounced for harassment and added, "at times, with harassment, they torment ugly people. That is to say, that the harassment is when it comes from an ugly person. But if the person looks good according to the standards, they tend not to think necessarily that it is harassment."

That prompted immediate outrage from women's rights activists and others. Governing party congresswoman Soleda Buendía complained on Twitter that Moreno "justifies and reproduces violence against women. You can't joke about harassment, rape, femicide, trafficking, sexual exploitation...Nothing justifies expressions that revictimize us!"

The Women for Change organization joined in. "It is not that everything now looks to women like harassment, it is that to machos like you it has never seemed bad to harass!" the group tweeted.

Moreno then tried to apologize. "In my comment about harassment, I did not intend to minimize such a grave topic as violence or abuses," he tweeted. "I apologize if it was understood that way. I reject violence against women in all forms!"

Women's rights activist Silvia Buendía said machismo is "structural" in Ecuador and "everyone from the president to a common citizen needs to understand what we are talking about when we talk about violence against women".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Properties Q3 net up 9 pc at Rs 45 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at 45.49 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 41.63 crore in th...

WRAPUP 4-China counts economic cost of virus as markets plunge, death toll up

Investors worried about the spread of the coronavirus wiped more than 400 billion off the value of Chinas stocks in the first trading session on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year break while the death toll from the epidemic rose to 36...

UPDATE 1-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus, which has killed over 300 people and infected more than 14,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETICS The World ...

Britain vows tougher rules for terror convicts after latest London attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out tougher rules for terror convicts after a man released early from a jail term for Islamist-related terrorism offences injured two people in a stabbing spree in south London. Sudesh Amman, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020