Russia may deport foreign citizens infected with coronavirus - Ifax cites PM

Russia may deport foreign citizens found to be infected with coronavirus, the Interfax news agency cited Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday said as saying.

Mishustin also proposed postponing the Russian Investment Forum 2020 in the Black Sea city of Sochi, scheduled for Feb. 12-14.

Russia's first two cases of the virus were reported on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

