30-35 Syrian troops killed in Turkish counter-fire: Erdogan

Turkey has killed dozens of Syrian forces in retaliatory fire after four of its soldiers died in shelling on positions in the northwest of the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"There is an ongoing operation right now and... according to initial findings around 30 to 35 Syrians on the other side were neutralized," he told reporters at an Istanbul airport before leaving for Ukraine.

