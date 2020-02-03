Left Menu
Development News Edition

Far from virus epicentre, China's Wenzhou city scrambles to curb outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:14 IST
Far from virus epicentre, China's Wenzhou city scrambles to curb outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Far from the coronavirus epicenter, the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, a major commercial hub with a population of about 3.5 million, is scrambling to contain its own local outbreak. Wenzhou is more than 680 km (425 miles) from the city of Wuhan, where the epidemic was first reported, but its problems underscore the challenges faced by China's big cities as they grapple with the rapidly spreading disease.

Wenzhou had 291 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up 26 on the day and the most of any city outside Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. Under restrictions implemented on Saturday, only one person per household is allowed to leave home at a time, and markets, shopping centers, and entertainment venues have been closed.

Wenzhou is used to large numbers of people flowing in and out. Its reputation as a centre of Chinese and global manufacturing and commerce gave authorities little choice but to impose draconian restrictions on movement, residents said. "Wenzhou is a place that is well known for its business people who do business abroad and since Wuhan is in the center (of China), there are a large number of Wenzhou doing business in Wuhan and around in the country," said a Wuhan native surnamed Quan, who lives in Wenzhou.

Wenzhou began implementing "special measures" at the start of February. City officials told a briefing on Jan. 31 that most of the original confirmed cases had traveled back from Wuhan, but the virus had spread elsewhere. Of the 26 new cases reported in Wenzhou on Feb. 2, 23 had no links to Wuhan and 17 had direct contact with other confirmed coronavirus patients, according to official data.

Underscoring the ties between the two cities, city officials said around 170,000 people from Wenzhou live and do business in Wuhan, and there are 7,375 Hubei-based members of the Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce. Authorities have detected around 48,800 people returning to Wenzhou from Wuhan and other "key areas" in Hubei, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Wuhan has itself reported 5,142 confirmed cases so far, with another 1,246 in neighboring Huanggang. Wenzhou businesses will not be allowed to return to work until Feb. 18, and the city has also ordered all schools to close until March 1, one of the longest suspensions in the country.

The city has also stopped inter-city and inter-county rail journeys, ferry services, and some buses. It is also restricting private vehicles. Wenzhou Communist Party chief Chen Weijun told an emergency meeting on Sunday that the epidemic's spread was still at a "critical stage" and officials who fail to take responsibility will be punished. One suburb has already fired two health officials for "dereliction of duty", state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

Wenzhou has so far seen no fatalities. The total number of deaths in China from the epidemic rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, health authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State claims south London attack - Amaq news agency

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in south London, without giving evidence, the groups Amaq news agency said on Monday.The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter o...

WRAPUP 8-China accuses U.S. of whipping up panic over virus as stocks tumble

China accused the United States on Monday of whipping up panic over a fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations as Chinese stocks plunged on the first day back from the extended Lunar New Year holiday.The death tol...

Our govt gave ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his government has ensured ownership of homes for the people living in the national capitals unauthorised colonies, something which had been kept pending for decades by the successive governm...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the La Liga weekendAnsu stakes his claim Barcelona winger Ansu Fati burst onto the scene in September with two goals and an assist in his first three matches but the well ran dry after that.The 17-year-old sensation only...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020