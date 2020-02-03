Madrid's Barajas airport closes its airspace, drones possible cause

Madrid's Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport closed its airspace on Monday, Spain's transport ministry said in a tweet without providing details.

Enaire, the parent company of Spanish airport operator AENA, had previously signaled the possible presence of drones in the airport's immediate surroundings as the cause of possible flight delays.

Enaire was not immediately available for comment.

