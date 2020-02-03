Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercenary 'Mad Mike' Hoare dies aged 100 in South Africa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 20:21 IST
Mercenary 'Mad Mike' Hoare dies aged 100 in South Africa

Johannesburg, Feb 3 (AFP) One of Africa's best-known mercenaries who fought in the Democratic Republic of Congo and led a failed coup in the Seychelles, Mike Hoare, has died aged 100, the family said on Monday. Nicknamed "Mad Mike", Hoare died on Sunday in South Africa where he had retired.

Born 1919 in India to Irish parents, he was educated in England where he qualified as a chartered accountant. He attended a small-arms and an officer training course during the British army during WWII and went on to serve in India and in Burma.

The fervent anti-communist then emigrated to South Africa in 1948. "The well known adventurer and soldier of fortune, Lt Col 'Mad Mike' Hoare, died in his sleep and with dignity aged 100 years at a care facility in Durban on 2 February 2020," the family said in a statement.

His son Chris, said Hoare "lived by the philosophy that you get more out of life by living dangerously, so it is all the more remarkable that he lived more than 100 years". Hoare shot to fame in the 1960s when he led some 300 soldiers in the DRC to crush a communist-inspired rebel uprising.

His soldiers' nickname "Wild Geese" , inspired the title of a 1978 film about mercenaries in Africa which starred Richard Burton, Roger Moore, Richard Harris and Hardy Kruger. In 1981, Hoare led a group of mercenaries that planned a coup to return to power the pro-Western founding president James Mancham to power in the Seychelles archipelago.

The group entered the country disguised as a beer-drinking tourist party called "The Ancient Order of Froth-Blowers". However, their plan came undone when an airport inspector found a weapon in their luggage and a gunfight broke out.

The men then hijacked an Air India flight and forced the pilot to take them to Durban in South Africa to escape. Hoare was arrested, convicted and sentenced to 20 years.

But he only served nearly three years in jail before he relocated to France where he lived for 20 years. Hoare returned to South Africa in 2009.

Hoare is survived by five children. His peers from the heyday of mercenaries in Africa include the likes of Frenchman Bob Denard and his "affreux" ("the frightful ones") and Belgian "Black Jack" Schramme. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says hit 54 targets in Syria's Idlib, "neutralised" 76 soldiers -Anadolu

Turkish forces hit 54 targets in Syrias northwestern region of Idlib and neutralised 76 Syrian government soldiers, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was cited as saying by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Monday. Earlier on Monday...

UPDATE 2-Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing in Madrid

An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a technical issue, Spanish airport operator AENA said.Spanish pilots union SEPLA said on Twitter, wit...

EC, Delhi Police teams visit Central Delhi ahead of Assembly polls

A team comprising staff from the Election Commission and the Delhi Police visited the central Delhi on Monday. Demonstrations against CAA and NRC are going on in a few areas in Delhi like Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, Nizamuddin, Turkman Gate and Ja...

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a technical issue, Spanish airport operator AENA said.Spanish pilots union SEPLA said on Twitter, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020