China seeks U.S flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal- Bloomberg reporter

Chinese officials are hoping that the United States will agree to flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal as China deals with the outbreak of coronavirus, a Bloomberg reporter said https://twitter.com/SalehaMohsin/status/1224348944043560962?s=20 in a tweet on Monday.

The U.S.-China trade deal has a clause that the countries consult in the event of "a natural disaster or another unforeseeable event", the reporter said.

The death toll in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan, the capital of the central province of Hubei, has risen to 361 as of Sunday.

