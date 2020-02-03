Turkey's Erdogan says developments in Syria's Idlib "unmanageable"
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday developments in Syria's northwestern region of Idlib had become "unmanageable", after Ankara said Syrian shelling killed five of its soldiers there. Earlier on Monday, Erdogan said Turkey was retaliating for the attacks, adding that had told Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to "stand aside".
Speaking in Kyiv, Erdogan said there were close to 1 million people in Idlib marching towards Turkish borders as a result of a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Idlib
- Turkish
- Syria
- Russia
- Bashar alAssad
- Ankara
- Kiev
