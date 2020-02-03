At least 13 students killed in stampede in Kenya - Daily Nation

Thirteen students were killed in a stampede at a primary school in western Kenya on Monday, the Daily Nation newspaper reported, citing western region police commander Peris Kimani.

At least 39 pupils "were seriously wounded" at Kakamega Primary School, the paper added.

Kenya's Red Cross tweeted that it was responding to the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

