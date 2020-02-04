Sinn Fein establish clear lead in opinion poll ahead of Irish election
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein have surged to the top of an opinion poll five days ahead of an election that looks set to be a major breakthrough for the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army.
An Irish Times/ Ipsos MRBI poll published on Monday found support for left-wing Sinn Fein at 25%, making them a clear leader, with support for centre-right Fianna Fail at 23%. Support for governing Fine Gael was 20%.
