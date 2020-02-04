Left Menu
UPDATE 4-Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus

UPDATE 4-Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@TwitterMoments)

Two women were killed and a toddler was wounded on Monday in a shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, authorities said.

The wounded toddler, a boy about 2 years old, was in stable condition at a local hospital, Texas A&M-Commerce Police Chief Bryan Vaughn said in a briefing. He provided no more information about the women or the child. The three victims were found by officers responding to a phone call by a student at 10:17 a.m., he said.

Earlier, the university said in a statement that police were actively investigating three gunshot victims at the residence. Officials at the campus, located about 65 miles (105 km) northeast of Dallas, did not respond to a request for further comment.

The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence on U.S. college and high school campuses in recent years. The bloodshed has fueled the debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns in the United States, where the Second Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms. In October, two people were killed and about a dozen more were wounded at an off-campus Halloween party near the campus, part of the statewide Texas A&M University system. Many of the 750 people at the party were students, authorities said at the time.

"My son is safe today but tired of the nonsense on this campus!" a Facebook user named Yolanda Temple posted after Monday's shooting at the campus, where 12,000 students take classes. Students and staff were initially told to shelter in place, but campus police later lifted the order. Classes were canceled for the rest of Monday.

