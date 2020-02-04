Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google parent Alphabet posts mixed 4Q results; profit soars

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanfrancisco
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 03:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 03:28 IST
Google parent Alphabet posts mixed 4Q results; profit soars
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Google's revenue didn't grow as much as what Wall Street expected, sending parent company Alphabet's stock down more than 4%, even as profits beat expectations. Alphabet said Monday it earned $10.7 billion, or $15.35 per share, in the final three months of 2019. That's up 19% from $8.9 billion, or $12.77 per share, a year earlier and more than the $12.49 a share analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

Net revenue, after subtracting advertising costs, was $37.6 billion, up 18% from $31.8 billion a year earlier. But analysts were looking for $38.4 billion. While Google is still the clear leader in the digital advertising market, it is seeing growing competition from the likes of Facebook and Amazon.

Google - and with it, Alphabet - makes the majority of its money from selling targeted advertising across the web, apps and Google products including its search engine and video streaming site YouTube. Investors are now also closely watching the growth of Google's cloud business and its aspirations in the health care industry. Google agreed to buy the fitness tracker company Fitbit in November. Alphabet disclosed revenue for YouTube and its cloud business for the first time, something analysts have been seeking for years. It said YouTube's advertising revenue was $4.72 billion, up 31% from $3.61 billion a year earlier. Google Cloud revenue grew 53% to $2.61 billion from $1.71 billion a year earlier.

This was Alphabet's first earnings report with Sundar Pichai at the company's helm, following the departure of co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google, in December. Pichai was head of Google before. Shares of Alphabet fell from $62.60 to $1,420 in after-hours trading. The stock had closed up 3.5% at $1,482.60.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US issues advisory, asks its citizens to reconsider visiting Pakistan

The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider their travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and issued the highest level of travel alerts for the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KPK along with the Line of Control LoC ...

UPDATE 1-On Iowa caucus day, YouTube details how it will tackle misleading election content

On the day of the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of the U.S. presidential election, Alphabets YouTube detailed how it will tackle false or misleading election-related content. The video-streaming service said in a blog httpsyou...

China's Hubei province reports 64 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 3 - state TV

The number of deaths in Chinas central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 64 to 414 as of Monday, Chinese state television reported on Tuesday.There had been a further 2,345 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the...

UPDATE 5-Democrats condemn Trump at trial as threat to American democracy

Even with acquittal seemingly assured, the Democrats prosecuting President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial made a forceful appeal for conviction on Monday, calling him a man with no moral compass who must be removed to protect America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020