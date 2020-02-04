China's Hubei province reports 64 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 3 - state TV

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 64 to 414 as of Monday, Chinese state television reported on Tuesday.

There had been a further 2,345 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 13,522.

