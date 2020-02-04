Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Britain to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 13:20 IST
UPDATE 1-Britain to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Tuesday as he announces details of a U.N. climate summit due to take place in Glasgow in November.

Johnson will launch COP26, a two-week conference seen as a moment of truth for the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming, at an event alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough. "Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change," Johnson said in a statement released by his office ahead of a speech in London on Tuesday.

"As we set out our plans to hit our ambitious 2050 net-zero target across this year, so we shall urge others to join us in pledging net zero emissions." Johnson will call for international efforts to reach net-zero as early as possible, including through investment in cleaner technology, preservation of natural habitats and measures to improve resilience to the impact of climate change.

The government said that, subject to consultation, it planned to bring forward an end to the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2035, or earlier if a faster transition was possible. It also said it would include hybrids. Cities and countries around the world have announced plans to crack down on diesel vehicles in the wake of the 2015 Volkswagen emissions scandal and the EU is introducing tougher carbon dioxide rules.

France plans to ban the sale of fossil fuel-powered cars by 2040 whilst Norway's parliament has set a non-binding goal that by 2025 all cars should be zero emissions. But diesel and petrol models still account for 90% of sales in Britain, and some prospective buyers of greener models are worried about the limited availability of charging points, the range of certain models and the cost.

Johnson's launch of COP26 was marred by a stinging attack on the prime minister by the summit's former head Clare O'Neill who was sacked from the post last week. O'Neill, a former energy minister, accused Johnson of a lack of leadership and said he had admitted to her he didn't understand climate change.

"My advice to anybody to whom Boris is making promises - whether it is voters, world leaders, ministers, employees or indeed family members - is to get it in writing, get a lawyer to look a it, and make sure the money is in the bank," she told BBC radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, commodities firmer as virus fever abates

World markets bounced on Tuesday, with Chinese stocks reversing some of a previous coronavirus-related plunge amid official efforts to soothe nerves over the spreading outbreak, though sentiment remained fragile with oil near 13-month lows....

Apex court Secretary General informs SC process of installing infrastructure for live streaming of court proceedings has already started.

Apex court Secretary General informs SC process of installing infrastructure for live streaming of court proceedings has already started....

Senior IPS officer Rajendra Prasad Meena appointed Delhi's Southeast DCP by EC

Senior police officer Rajendra Prasad Meena has been appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast by the Election Commission, officials said on Tuesday. Rajendra Prasad Meena, currently serving as the Additional Deputy Commissioner...

Released Rs 3,520 cr in last two years to states under AB-PMJAY: Health Minister

The Health Ministry has released Rs 3,520 crore in last two years to states under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed Parliament on Tuesday. Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Vardhan said the reasons for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020