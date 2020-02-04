Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan duo in hot water for smuggling heroin in instant noodles

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 13:39 IST
Taiwan duo in hot water for smuggling heroin in instant noodles

Bangkok, Feb 4 (AFP) Two Taiwanese men have been caught trying to smuggle 15 kilograms of heroin in packets of instant noodles from a Bangkok airport, Thai police said, in a kingdom which is a key regional drug route. Police found the haul inside packets of MAMA noodles -- a Thai brand ubiquitous across Asia -- as well as tins of prickly heat powder.

The pair were trying to return to Taiwan when they were arrested on January 30 at Suvarnabhumi Airport after a tip-off, police said Monday, without saying from where the heroin originated. The lawless border areas of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos have for decades been a hub for heroin.

But the large-scale production of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine, ketamine and fentanyl has overtaken heroin in recent years. Opium poppy cultivation in Myanmar fell 11 per cent in 2019 from the year before, according to data released Tuesday by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

But the agency said the region still has around three million heroin users in a market worth USD 10 billion. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Jeweller Pandora says China business at a 'standstill'

Pandoras business in China has ground to a halt, the jewelry maker and retailer said on Tuesday, as a new flu-like virus forced the company to shut around a third of its stores in one of its top markets and shoppers stay at home.The warning...

U.N. Libya envoy says military factions ready to negotiate in Geneva

The U.N. envoy to Libya said on Tuesday there was a genuine will to start negotiating between rival factions as they started military talks in Geneva aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire in the North African country.However, Ghassan Salame...

India-Pakistan match is historic: Ravi Bishnoi's father

As India is competing against arch-rival Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semi-final, Ravi Bishnois father Mangilal Bishnoi termed the match historic and is hoping for Indias win. India have won all their previous four matches and in two of th...

Face recognition app yielded 80% accuracy in polls: Officials

Face recognition app yielded 80 accuracy in polls Officials Hyderabad, Feb 4 PTI The first-of-its-kind facial recognition app used in the recently concluded municipal polls in Telangana yielded an accuracy of 80 per cent, officials have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020