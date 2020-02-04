Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean 'mask hoarders' threatened with jail

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:47 IST
South Korean 'mask hoarders' threatened with jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean traders who hoard face masks and other products used to battle the coronavirus outbreak will face up to two years in prison, the government announced on Tuesday. The deadly new virus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has now infected more than 20,000 people, killing 425 and spreading to more than two dozen countries.

Concern about the spread of the virus is growing in South Korea, where 16 cases have been identified so far. Demand for face masks and hand sanitizers has surged, the ministry of economy and finance said, leading to a "sharp increase in prices" due to "hoarding".

The two items were added to a list of designated products, it said. From Wednesday, sellers who hoard more than one and a half times their average monthly sales volume will face a maximum sentence of two years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won (USD 42,000).

South Korea has so far seen at least four cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus, while a hospitalized Chinese tour guide is believed to have caught the illness while working in Japan. On Tuesday, a Korean woman who recently visited Thailand became its 16th confirmed case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Six Balkan hopefuls aspire to join the EU

The European Commission, the European Unions executive, will on Wednesday propose reforms to the way the bloc admits new members in an attempt to convince French President Emmanuel Macron to lift his veto on membership negotiations. Here ar...

Europe to avoid taking Iran nuclear dispute to U.N., EU's top diplomat says

The European Union will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in the Iran 2015 nuclear accord to avoid having to go to the U.N. Security Council or triggering new sanctions, the EUs top diplomat said during a visit to Tehra...

Mirabai betters her own national record, lifts 203kg to win gold in Nationals

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday bettered her own national record by two kilogram as she lifted a total of 203kg to win the 49kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships here. The 25-year-old Manipuri lifted 88 kg in s...

UPDATE 2-Electric future: Britain to ban new petrol and hybrid cars from 2035

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol, diesel, and hybrid cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, in an attempt to reduce air pollution that could herald the end of over a century of reliance on the internal combustion engine.Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020