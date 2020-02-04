First cases of local transmission of coronavirus reported in Singapore

Singapore on Tuesday reported six more cases of the new strain of coronavirus, four of whom involve women with no history of travel to China - the epicenter of the outbreak. The Straits Times reported that two of those women work at Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop that caters to Chinese tour groups; the third is a maid of one of those women, while the fourth is a tour guide who had taken groups to the same shop.

The remaining two newly reported cases were among a group of 92 people who flew back to Singapore from the Chinese city of Wuhan on a Scoot flight last Thursday. The Island city-state has reported as many as 24 cases of coronavirus.

The virus originated in China in December, last year, and has since then killed 426 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in at least 25 countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

