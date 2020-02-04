Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK defends tough new plans for terror convicts

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:08 IST
UK defends tough new plans for terror convicts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British government on Tuesday defended proposals to extend prison sentences of convicted terrorists after two knife rampages in London -- despite warnings it could face a challenge in court. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland on Monday promised "emergency legislation" to end the automatic release of terror offenders half-way through their sentences.

That followed attacks by two men on early release on Sunday in the Streatham area of south London and near London Bridge in November. Both attackers were shot dead by police. Two people were stabbed to death in November and the latest stabbing injured three.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to raise the minimum time served to two-thirds of the sentence and have a parole board review and approve every early release. That could keep dozens of convicts up for release this year behind bars.

Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove maintained that some terrorist offenders should be imprisoned indefinitely "if necessary". "Until we know that they are comprehensively de-radicalized and that it is safe to have those people on our streets then public protection must come first," Gove told Sky News television.

But Alex Carlile -- a respected legal expert who served as an independent reviewer of anti-terror legislation -- said the new proposals "may have gone too far". "The decision to lengthen the sentences of people who have already been sentenced, and therefore expected to be serving half the sentence the judge imposed upon them, maybe in breach of the law," Carlile told BBC television on Monday night.

"It's certainly going to be challenged." The main opposition Labour party's justice spokeswoman Shami Chakrabarti -- a former head of rights group Liberty -- also expressed concern.

She said the government was "going to go down the road of a punishment without trial or extending sentences of people who have already been sentenced." An unnamed government source told the Politico news site that Johnson's team was "quite willing to have that battle with the lawyers". Johnson appears to have the public on his side.

A YouGov poll conducted before Sunday's attack indicated that nine in 10 respondents backed life sentences for terror offenders "if the circumstances are serious enough". The south London attack by 20-year-old Sudesh Amman dominated newspaper coverage for the second day running.

A former prisoner who claimed to have served time with Amman was quoted as saying by The Times that the "guy was definitely insane and he never hid his intentions, so it's crazy how he even got out of jail". Debates over terror legislation are not new to Britain.

Prime minister David Cameron and his interior minister Theresa May in 2011 scrapped measures introduced under the previous Labour government because they were "excessive and unnecessary". Those included "control orders" allowing security services to monitor and restrict the movements of people considered a terrorist threat but with insufficient evidence to charge them.

Conditions included nightly curfews of up to 16 hours and restrictions on their use of the telephone and internet. Critics likened the system to house arrest.

May opted for more targeted measures after succeeding Cameron as prime minister in 2016. But Carlile told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency that Johnson should re-introduce the control orders because they could tackle the "immediate problem".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 4

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Maha: Man, six-year-old grandson killed by speeding truck

A 50-year-old man and his six- year-old grandson were killed after a speeding 10-wheeler truck rammed into their motorcycle in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday morning when Gulshan Nagar r...

UPDATE 1-Dogged by impeachment, Trump goes head to head with Congress in big speech

With the impeachment drive against him ebbing, U.S. President Donald Trump will face his Democratic accusers on Tuesday night at a State of the Union speech where he is expected to push his case for another four years in office. Trump, a Re...

7 killed, 30 injured in Assam road accidents

Seven people were killed and 30 others injured in two bus accidents in Assams Goalpara district on Tuesday, police said. Six people were killed and 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Kutahuti village near Dhupdhara ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020