World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief
The dramatic measures taken by China to rein in the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak have prevented significant spread abroad, providing a "window of opportunity" to halt transmission, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.
The chance was there because of "the strong measures China is taking at the epicenter... Let's not miss this window of opportunity," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a technical briefing on the virus to the UN agency's executive board.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- World Health Organization
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- UN
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-China confirms 139 new cases of pneumonia over weekend, virus spreads to new cities
Trump promises farmers that China trade deal to be good for them
Trump hails China trade deal as 'much better' than expected
Five patients quarantined in China's Zhejiang for respiratory illness
UPDATE 1-Trump promises farmers that China trade deal will be good for them