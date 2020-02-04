Pakistan Foreign Office summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations along LoC

Pakistan Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) a day before. In a statement, Pakistan Foreign Office claimed that the "indiscriminate and unprovoked" firing by the Indian troops in Danna Sector of LoC resulted in serious injuries to four civilians, including two women and a child.

"Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Danna Sector of LoC on 3 February 2020, 22-year-old Shamim Bibi d/o Muhammad Shabbir, 10-year-old Farhaz s/o Muhammad Shabbir, 35-year-old Ansar, all three residents of village Chatargam and 17-year-old Moniza Bibi d/o Sain Noor, resident of Bagh Ali, sustained serious injuries," the statement read. New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries. (ANI)

