Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Turkey, Russia can tackle Syria escalation 'without anger'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 00:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 00:08 IST
UPDATE 3-Turkey, Russia can tackle Syria escalation 'without anger'
Representative image

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey and Russia should resolve differences over the conflict in Syria's Idlib without anger, after a deadly flare-up in violence challenged the fragile cooperation between Moscow and Ankara.

The two countries support opposing sides in Syria's nearly nine-year war, as well as in Libya's escalating conflict, but have worked together to contain some of the bloodsheds and have forged close defense ties in recent years. An attack by Russian-backed Syrian government forces that killed eight Turkish military personnel on Monday posed the biggest challenge to Russian-Turkish ties since their 2018 deal to stem fighting in Syria's northwest Idlib region.

Erdogan told Russian forces on Monday there to "stand aside" while Turkey struck dozens of targets in retaliation. Moscow and Ankara then argued about whether Turkey had told Russia it was sending waves of reinforcements into Idlib. "There is no need for us to be engaged in a conflict or a serious contradiction with Russia at this stage," he was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Ukraine.

"We will, of course, sit down and discuss everything. Not with anger, though. Because those who sit down with anger, get up with losses," Erdogan added. Russia supports President Bashar al-Assad in the war in Syria while Turkey backs rebels who once aimed to topple him.

Analysts said the relationship should survive the testy spell even while risks remained on the ground in Syria. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million refugees, fears Russian air strikes and a recent northward surge by Syrian troops threatens to send millions of more refugees towards its border. At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the cessation of hostilities to keep the situation from getting out of control.

"We are particularly worried that now the escalation came into a situation in which we had Turkish army and Syrian army bombing each other," Guterres said. "That, of course, is a change in the nature of (the) conflict that is extremely worrying."

A Turkish security official said clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces continued intermittently on Tuesday around Saraqeb, a town 15 km (nine miles) east of Idlib city. "Now we see more clearly the limits of the Turkey-Russia cooperation in Syria ... and the question is have we reached a different level of escalation" given the attacks on Turkish troops, said Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat who chairs the Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies.

But "this episode is not going to lead to a permanent break between Ankara and Moscow. They will find ways to overcome this ... because both sides continue to rely on each other" to contain the situation in Idlib, he said. Speaking beyond the Syria conflict, Guterres said "all situations are different but there is a feeling of growing instability and hair-trigger tensions, which makes everything far more unpredictable and uncontrollable."

He added: "Today a wind of madness is sweeping the globe." NO EXCUSES

Turkey's foreign minister told his Russian counterpart to rein-in Syrian forces and again warned of retaliation against provocative attacks on Turkish observation posts in Idlib set up under a 2017 agreement with Russia and Iran. "We also don't accept the excuse of 'we cannot fully control the regime' here," Mevlut Cavusoglu said of Russia.

The Turkish security official said Ankara had no plans to withdraw from its 12 observation posts in the area, even though some are now surrounded by Syrian government forces. Moscow says it is concerned about attacks by militants who control Idlib, Syria's last remaining major rebel stronghold.

"... Russia cannot solve this problem alone, but can continue trying to achieve unconditional, sincere and full implementation of the existing agreements on Idlib (by all sides involved)," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper on Tuesday. "We are talking to our Turkish partners about this."

Konstantin Kosachev, a senior Russian lawmaker, called the heightened fighting a "serious test of the strength of the existing Russian-Turkish agreements" in both Idlib and in northeast Syria, where the two countries have jointly patrolled. The Idlib violence has accelerated in recent months despite several ceasefire efforts, including as recently as January.

U.N. regional spokesman David Swanson said 520,000 people had been displaced since the beginning of December and the numbers could swell further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Fed permanently bars Goldman banker over 1MDB

The Federal Reserve permanently barred a senior Goldman Sachs executive from the banking industry over the 1MDB scandal, the US central bank announced Tuesday. The Fed action affects Andrea Vella, who had been placed on leave amid a crackdo...

Report: Chargers keeping offensive coordinator Steichen

The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a new deal, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Steichen, 34, took over the job midway through last season when Ken Whisenhunt was fired following a 3-5 start.T...

US STOCKS-Wall St surges as China financial measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after Chinas central bank intervened.The Dow was on pace ...

NW Syria violence displaces 500,000 in two months

A Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the countrys last rebel enclave has caused one of the biggest waves of displacement in the nine-year war. Weeks of intensive aerial bombardment and a bruising ground offensive have emptie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020