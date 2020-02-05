China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reports 65 new deaths on Feb 4

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 65 to 479 as of Tuesday, Chinese state television reported on Wednesday.

There were a further 3,156 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 16,678.

