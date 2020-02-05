Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reports 65 new deaths on Feb 4

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hubei
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 04:05 IST
UPDATE 1-China's Hubei province, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, reports 65 new deaths on Feb 4
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 65 to 479 as of Tuesday, Chinese state television reported on Wednesday.

There were further 3,156 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 16,678. Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, reported 49 new deaths on Tuesday, up from 48 on Monday. A total of 362 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

New confirmed cases in Wuhan surged by 1,967 on Tuesday, up from 1,242 on Monday. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus a global emergency, and experts say much is still unknown, including its mortality rate and transmission routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Nigeria working to have U.S. travel ban lifted -foreign minister

Nigeria has begun working on the security and information sharing requirements for the lifting of a U.S. travel ban on prospective immigrants from the African nation, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Tuesday. Speaking at a...

Britain urged to lead by example for successful UN climate summit

Britain, as host of Novembers U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, should set an example to other countries by outlining a detailed plan for how it will cut its planet-heating emissions to net zero by 2050, green groups said on Tuesday.At a Londo...

Buttigieg leads delegate count in initial Iowa caucus results, Biden in fourth

Pete Buttigieg led in Iowas initial caucus results with 62 of precincts reporting, with U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in second and third place and former Vice President Joe Biden trailing in fourth, the Iowa Democratic ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB scandal

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that it permanently barred a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive from the banking industry over his role in Malaysias multi-billion-dollar 1MDB corruption scandal. Andrea Vella, who was formerly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020