Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands flee severe flooding in New Zealand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 05:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 05:13 IST
Thousands flee severe flooding in New Zealand
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Severe flooding forced thousands of residents in New Zealand's South Island to flee their homes on Wednesday and left hundreds of tourists stranded at the remote Milford Sound beauty spot. The Southland region declared a state of emergency after being deluged with more than 1,000 mm of rainfall in 60 hours, triggering landslides on major roads and causing rivers to burst their banks.

Authorities told residents in the low-lying areas of Gore and Mataura to evacuate immediately early on Wednesday as floodwaters in the Mataura river peaked, warning those further downstream in Wyndham to prepare to leave. "We have issued notices to evacuate and to prepare to evacuate to 6,000 people across the region," an Emergency Management Southland (EMS) spokeswoman told AFP.

Residents were advised to grab medication, clothing and identification documents, then head to higher ground. Power to affected areas was cut off as a precaution and evacuation centers were set up in local churches and schools.

Floodwaters washed away sections of the only road to Milford Sound, a popular hiking spot for international tourists, and EMS said almost 200 people were being airlifted to nearby Te Anau. "The tourists... have been well catered for," it said.

"Morale has been high amongst the visitors and staff, as they received regular briefings and have been in contact with friends and family." Only two minor injuries have been reported after a landslide hit a hut on the Routeburn walking track, with both people receiving treatment at the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK to send another civilian aircraft to help Britons leave Wuhan

Britains Foreign Office said late on Tuesday that it will charter another civilian aircraft to help British nationals and their dependents leave Chinas Wuhan for the UK on Sunday amidst the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.The Foreign Off...

Sports News Roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs; Nevada sportsbooks win big on Chiefs' Super Bowl and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat LeafsMike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers o...

Flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians leaves virus-hit Wuhan

A flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians and citizens of smaller Pacific countries who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan is expected to arrive in Auckland later on Wednesday, authorities said. Governments around the world h...

Mets sale to billionaire Cohen reportedly in trouble

An anticipated buyout of New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon by billionaire Steve Cohen is on life support, according to the New York Post. The Post reported Tuesday that sources confirmed hedge fund manager Cohen is ending negotiations to purc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020