FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 12:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan. Here are the latest developments:

* The death toll in China rose to 490 on Tuesday, up by a record 65 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. * The total number of infections in China rose by 3,887 on Tuesday to 24,324.

* Nearly 230 cases have been reported in 27 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved. * There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

* Around 3,700 people are under quarantine on a cruise liner anchored off Japan with 10 testing positive for the coronavirus. * Hong Kong prevented over 1,800 passengers and crew from leaving a cruise ship after some crew members reported having fever and other symptoms.

* Asian stocks steadied as Chinese shares moved higher on hopes of additional stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. * Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday.

* White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the epidemic would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal set to take effect later this month. * The spread of a new coronavirus could throw "cold water over the growing momentum of the 2020 Games", Tokyo Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said.

* American Airlines Group and United Airlines said they would suspend flights to and from Hong Kong after this week. * Several countries including Australia and New Zealand continued to evacuate citizens from Wuhan city.

* Wuhan authorities are converting eight additional buildings including gymnasiums, exhibition centers and sports centers, into hospitals. * Schools in China's financial hub of Shanghai will remain shut until at least the end of February, authorities said.

* China's state councilor Wang Yi said the mortality rate of less than 2.1% from the coronavirus outbreak to date was far lower than that of other major epidemics.

