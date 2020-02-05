Left Menu
Modi committed 'fatal mistake' by revoking special status of J-K: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi committed a "fatal mistake" by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the Legislative Assembly of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, Khan also alleged that Modi did it because he got mandate after using Pakistan as a scapegoat in election.

"Modi made a fatal mistake, one that he could not step back from...He cannot go back from where he has taken India. The genie of Hindu nationalism is out of bottle and it cannot be put back," he said. Khan also claimed that the chain of events would "finally result in the independence of Kashmir."

His remarks came as Pakistan observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day, with the top leaders extending their support to the Kashmiri people. The day is observed every year on February 5 by Pakistan. "It is my faith that Kashmir will become free after the August 5 action by Modi. If he had not taken this step, we would not have been able to highlight it to the world,” he said, adding that it was "our duty" to inform the world about it.

Indian abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality. In his address, Khan also criticised Modi's statement to conquer Pakistan in 7-10 days. "No normal man can say such a thing," he said.

Addressing the National Cadet Corps in New Delhi, Modi last month said the Indian armed forces won't take more than a week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust. Khan said that Pakistan should not give any opportunity to India to divert world's attention from Kashmir. "Either they will launch false flag operation or launch crackdown in Kashmir by using the threat of terrorism," he claimed.

He said it was political and diplomatic fight, and Pakistan should avoid the trap laid by India. Khan once again talked at length about the RSS and linked it to Nazi philosophy.

"Thrice I explained to (US President Donald) Trump the issue of Kashmir,” he said. Khan also demanded immediate lifting of the restrictions and communications blackout in Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi in his message said India by abrogating Article 370 has directly contravened the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his message reaffirmed Pakistan's unstinted political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

