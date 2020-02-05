Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:13 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

Stating that the peace talks with the Taliban are underway, President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to bring the US troops back from war-torn Afghanistan and said that American soldiers are not serving other nations as "a law enforcement agency."

FGN47 PAK-LD KASHMIR Modi committed 'fatal mistake' by revoking special status of J-K: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi has committed a "fatal mistake" by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN46 NEPAL-OLI-TRANSPLANT Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli planning second kidney transplant

Kathmandu: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday said he is planning to undergo a second kidney transplant as it is a better option than undergoing regular dialysis. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN54 TURKEY-2NDLD AVALANCHE Death toll rises to 23 in eastern Turkey avalanche: officials

Istanbul: At least 23 people were killed Wednesday in an avalanche in eastern Turkey during a search and rescue mission after a similar incident the day before, local officials said. (AFP) RUP RUP

Shimla: Man skids on snow, dies of internal injuries

A 46-year-old man died of internal injuries he sustained after he slipped on snow in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Inder Singh, a resident of Mandah village in Nerwa tehsil, they...

Surrendered rebel deposes in court against `Maoist' couple

A surrendered rebel deposed before a court here on Wednesday during an ongoing trial against alleged Maoists Arun Bhelke and his wife Kanchan Nanaware. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested the couple in 2014, alleging that they we...

Talk with people in Shaheen Bagh, bring clarity on NPR, NRC: Digvijay Singh to Govt

Congress leader Digvijay Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the government should take into confidence the people who are protesting against the CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh here and hold talks with them to defuse tension. While par...

Huawei India indefinitely suspends travel to, from China

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei India on Wednesday said it has suspended travel to and from China to combat the deadly novel coronavirus infection. The company has also quarantined Chinese employees along with their family members in Indi...
