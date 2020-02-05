N. Ireland deal will stick in EU-UK trade talks - minister
The deal on Northern Ireland between the EU and Britain will stick and will allow Northern Ireland to be more prosperous, Britain's Minister for Europe, Christopher Pincher, said in Warsaw on Wednesday.
"I think that this deal will stick...and it will allow Northern Ireland to be more prosperous and successful," Pincher said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern Ireland
- Christopher Pincher
- Britain
- EU
- Europe
- Warsaw
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Britain's Prince Harry arrives in Canada
Britain wants friendly relationship with EU in the future - UK PM's spokesman
Britain must work with social media companies to protect citizens - PM's spokesman
EXPLAINER-As Britain decides, Europe grapples with Huawei conundrum
Britain to United States: We want a trade deal and a digital tax