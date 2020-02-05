N. Ireland deal will stick in EU-UK trade talks - minister

The deal on Northern Ireland between the EU and Britain will stick and will allow Northern Ireland to be more prosperous, Britain's Minister for Europe, Christopher Pincher, said in Warsaw on Wednesday.

"I think that this deal will stick...and it will allow Northern Ireland to be more prosperous and successful," Pincher said.

