Left Menu
Development News Edition

N. Ireland deal will stick in EU-UK trade talks - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:51 IST
N. Ireland deal will stick in EU-UK trade talks - minister
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ChrisPincher)

The deal on Northern Ireland between the EU and Britain will stick and will allow Northern Ireland to be more prosperous, Britain's Minister for Europe, Christopher Pincher, said in Warsaw on Wednesday.

"I think that this deal will stick...and it will allow Northern Ireland to be more prosperous and successful," Pincher said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing: reports (AFP) INDIND

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing reports AFP INDIND...

Convicts in Nirbhaya case have to be hanged together, not separately: HC

Holding that the four Nirbhaya case convicts have to be hanged together and not separately, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday set a 7-day deadline for them to avail any remaining remedies but refused to stay a trial court order indefinitely...

UPDATE 2-Trump White House to welcome Venezuela opposition leader Wednesday

The White House in Washington said on Wednesday it will welcome Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to visit U.S. President Donald Trump, the day after Trump used a national address to support Guaidos effort to oust socialist President...

Shimla: Man skids on snow, dies of internal injuries

A 46-year-old man died of internal injuries he sustained after he slipped on snow in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Inder Singh, a resident of Mandah village in Nerwa tehsil, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020