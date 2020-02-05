Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Charles unveils children's protection fund for India

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:04 IST
Prince Charles unveils children's protection fund for India

Britain's Prince Charles has unveiled a new children's protection fund for India as part of British Asian Trust, the charity founded by him in 2007 to fight poverty in South Asia. At the trust's annual charity dinner in London on Tuesday night, the heir to the British throne announced popular American singer Katy Perry as the ambassador of the new fund, which will be focussed on reducing the exploitation of children by 50 per cent in India over 10 years.

Indian philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla has made a multimillion-pound pledge in support of the fund, which she will chair, and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIIF) is set to match fund everything raised upto GBP 25 million to develop the largest anti-trafficking fund in South Asia. "The commitment of the Poonawallas to the Trust, since I first met them seven years ago, has made such an immense difference and I am so very grateful to them for all their efforts," said the Prince of Wales.

"Over the next 10 years, with their support, and in partnership with Sir Chris Hohn (billionaire hedge fund manager) and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, we plan to develop the largest ever anti-trafficking fund in South Asia in order to make a substantial reduction in child trafficking and abuse across India," he said. The main areas of focus for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund will cover child sexual abuse, child labour and trafficking, and its aim would be to develop school safety nets through child-friendly village models.

There are believed to be 5.8 million children working in forced labour in India with tens of thousands thought to be working in hazardous workshops in Jaipur alone, producing goods including bangles, embroidery and other products, with many forced to work for upto 15 hours a day. The British Asian Trust said it has been working with business, government and civil society, to remove child labour from supply chains and encourage child labour free products in markets as part of the Child Labour Free Jaipur Initiative.

As a result of a partnership with the Freedom Fund and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, the first conviction resulting in a life sentence for a child trafficker in Jaipur was achieved in 2019. Two further life sentences for child labour offenders have followed.

Through the Trust's work in anti-trafficking, improving livelihoods, education and mental health, it claims to have touched the lives of 4.8 million people in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and has recently expanded its remit into Bangladesh. Prince Charles also spoke of the Trust's plans to launch "new and exciting" impact bonds in some of these countries.

"During my recent visit to India in November, I had the great good fortune to meet some of the children who have benefitted from the USD 11-million Quality India Education Development Impact Bond," he said, in reference to his visit to Mumbai in November last year, where he also met Katy Perry. "India has long held a special place in my heart, and on my last visit, I was able to meet with The Prince of Wales and other leaders in Mumbai, and I was impressed by their strong plan -- from on-ground initiatives to fundraising – that will aim to cut child trafficking in half," said Perry, the singer-songwriter behind hits like 'Firework'.

"That is why I am especially honoured to be named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, and to help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia, and to be a part of finding solutions to child trafficking. Children are vulnerable and innocent and have to be protected," she said. The British Asian Trust, chaired by Indian-origin businessman Manoj Badale, was founded 13 years ago by Prince Charles and a group of British Asian business leaders with a vision to transform lives across South Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing: reports (AFP) INDIND

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing reports AFP INDIND...

Convicts in Nirbhaya case have to be hanged together, not separately: HC

Holding that the four Nirbhaya case convicts have to be hanged together and not separately, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday set a 7-day deadline for them to avail any remaining remedies but refused to stay a trial court order indefinitely...

UPDATE 2-Trump White House to welcome Venezuela opposition leader Wednesday

The White House in Washington said on Wednesday it will welcome Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to visit U.S. President Donald Trump, the day after Trump used a national address to support Guaidos effort to oust socialist President...

Shimla: Man skids on snow, dies of internal injuries

A 46-year-old man died of internal injuries he sustained after he slipped on snow in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Inder Singh, a resident of Mandah village in Nerwa tehsil, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020