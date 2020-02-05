UPDATE 1-Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul, no fatalities -minister
A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway and crashed on Wednesday but there were no fatalities, Turkish Transport Minister Cahit Turhan said.
The plane split into three pieces after what Turhan called a rough landing. He added some passengers were injured. A spokeswoman for Pegasus Airlines confirmed the crash but did not provide further details.
Turhan said the plane was carrying 177 passengers and six crew members from Turkey's western province of Izmir. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that emergency response teams were working to evacuate the passengers. Footage on Turkish media showed the plane's fuselage, as well as a section of it near the tail, had broken off. Passengers were being led out as the plane lay on a patch of grass next to the runway.
Earlier footage showed part of the exterior of the plane had caught on fire.
