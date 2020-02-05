Toll from landslides in Turkey's Van province reaches 33

Van [Turkey], Feb 05 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll from the landslides in Turkey's eastern Van province has reached 33, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

According to the statement that the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority released earlier in the day, the death toll stood at 26, with 53 other people injured.

"We have received a sad news: the number of people killed in the landslides has reached 33," Erdogan said, as aired by the NTV broadcaster. (Sputnik/ANI)

