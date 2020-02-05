Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes: ministry
Hebron (Palestinian Territories), Feb 5 (AFP) A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the southern West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. "Mohammed al-Haddad, 17, was killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with occupation (forces) in the area of Bab al-Zawya in Hebron," according to the ministry.
The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident. Haddad was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hebron, according to an AFP photographer.
A small protest had been organised in the city against US President Donald Trump's controversial plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Witnesses said approximately a dozen young men had thrown stones towards Israeli forces.
Trump's peace proposal, unveiled late last month, was immediately rejected by the Palestinians, who blasted it as blatantly pro-Israeli. The plan gives Israel the green light to annex settlements in the West Bank, including within Hebron, where a few hundred Jewish settlers live in the centre of the Palestinian city of around 200,000. (AFP) ZH
ZH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hebron
- Israeli
- Palestinian
- West Bank
- Palestinian Territories
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Putin to meet mother of Israeli backpacker jailed in Russia
Putin to discuss release of U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia
Three Gazans shot dead after throwing explosive towards Israeli troops
World News Roundup: Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in Gaza; Russia gets new gov and more
Israeli electric company ends power cuts to West Bank after Palestinians pay debt