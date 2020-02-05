Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank clashes: ministry

Hebron (Palestinian Territories), Feb 5 (AFP) A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the southern West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. "Mohammed al-Haddad, 17, was killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with occupation (forces) in the area of Bab al-Zawya in Hebron," according to the ministry.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident. Haddad was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hebron, according to an AFP photographer.

A small protest had been organised in the city against US President Donald Trump's controversial plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Witnesses said approximately a dozen young men had thrown stones towards Israeli forces.

Trump's peace proposal, unveiled late last month, was immediately rejected by the Palestinians, who blasted it as blatantly pro-Israeli. The plan gives Israel the green light to annex settlements in the West Bank, including within Hebron, where a few hundred Jewish settlers live in the centre of the Palestinian city of around 200,000. (AFP) ZH

