French fishermen regain access to Guernsey waters

French fishermen have regained access to waters around Guernsey, French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume said on Wednesday, after a five-day ban due to post-Brexit administrative changes.

"The first fishing authorization has just been issued by Guernsey authorities. French boats will continue fishing in British waters", Guillaume said on Twitter.

On Tuesday he had said a solution to the problem would be found "in the coming hours".

