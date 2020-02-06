Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. steps up warnings on Russia over Syria's Idlib, military de-confliction

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 04:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 03:39 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. steps up warnings on Russia over Syria's Idlib, military de-confliction
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States on Wednesday stepped up warnings to Russia over its Syria policy, saying Moscow was trying to challenge the U.S. presence in northeastern Syria by violating the terms of a de-confliction agreement and was also helping escalate the conflict in the northwestern province of Idlib. James Jeffrey, U.S. special envoy for Syria engagement and fight against Islamic State, said the United States was "very very worried" about the Syrian government assault, backed by Russia, on Idlib, and he repeated calls on Moscow to end the conflict.

"This is a dangerous conflict. It needs to be brought to an end. Russia needs to change its policies," Jeffrey said. The United States, France, and the United Kingdom called for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Idlib.

President Donald Trump softened his plans to pull out U.S. troops from Syria after backlash from Congress, and has kept around 600 troops in northeastern Syria to continue the fight against Islamic State. However, in northwestern Syria, the United States has no troops on the ground and thus little leverage on Russia or the Syrian government in asserting its position.

The Idlib violence has accelerated in recent months despite several ceasefire efforts, including as recently as January. On Wednesday, Syrian government forces entered Saraqeb in Idlib, a war monitor and eyewitnesses said, in a renewed push by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture the last rebel stronghold.

"We're seeing not just the Russians but Iranians and Hezbollah actively involved in supporting the Syrian offensive. We don't know whether the offensive is just to get to the M4-M5 road, or it may continue further," Jeffrey said, in reference to the strategic highways connecting Syria's Aleppo to Hama and Latakia on the Mediterranean coast. Jeffrey said Moscow could change its policies and meet the requirements of the international community without ousting Assad. "Those requirements are not unreasonable. ... They require a change in that (Assad) government's behavior. That government would not survive a week without Russian assistance."

RUSSIA VIOLATING DE-CONFLICTION Northeastern Syria is a complicated battleground with forces of the United States, Turkey and Russia as well the Syrian government and aligned Iranian militia operating, sometimes in close proximity.

Moscow has been filling the vacuum of U.S. withdrawal from the area and de-confliction agreements between the two sides ensure they avoid any clashes. But Jeffrey on Wednesday said there have been more incidents of Russia's violating the terms of de-confliction in what he characterized as an attempt to challenge the U.S. presence in there.

"We've seen a limited number of occasions where ... they've tried to come deep into the area where we and the SDF are patrolling well inside the basic lines we have sketched. Those are the ones that are worrying me," he said, referring to Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that works with Washington in northeastern Syria. He said while the numbers of such incidents were not very high, they were on the rise. "Thus is troubling," he said, and called on Moscow to adhere fully to the de-confliction agreements with the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

Soccer-Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Bayern Munichs insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup. Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diver...

UPDATE 7-About 350 U.S. evacuees from China placed under coronavirus quarantine at military bases

Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at an Air Force base in California on Wednesday as the United States stepped up efforts to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus out...

UPDATE 7-Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, killing three and injuring 179

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbuls Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 179 others, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020