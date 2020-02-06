REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as the virus death toll in mainland China hit 563, with almost 3,000 new cases reported.

TURKEY-CRASH/ Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, killing three and injuring 179

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of a wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 179, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. U.S.

NEW-YORK-NRA/ New York charges NRA over illegal insurance sales, deceiving members

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York’s financial regulator on Wednesday filed civil charges accusing the National Rifle Association of offering insurance to its members without a license and concealing how it routinely kept some of their premiums for itself. USA-REFINERIES-BENZENE/

Ten U.S. refineries emitted excessive cancer-causing benzene in 2019: report Ten U.S. oil refineries, including six in Texas, released the cancer-causing chemical benzene in concentrations that exceeded federal limits last year, according to government data published by the green group Environmental Integrity Project on Thursday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-TARIFFS/

China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it will halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 products imported from the United States last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war.

QUALCOMM-RESULTS/ Qualcomm says China virus threatens phone industry disruption

Chip maker Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak in China poses a potential threat to the mobile phone industry, with a possible impact on manufacturing and sales. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KIRK-DOUGLAS/ Kirk Douglas, Hollywood's tough guy on screen and off, dead at 103

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas said. AWARDS-OSCARS-NETFLIX/

Even with 'Irishman' nominations, could Netflix wind up an Oscars bridesmaid again? LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc will storm into Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony boasting more nominations than any other movie distributor, but can the streaming service finally take home the film industry’s most coveted prize?

SPORTS CHINA-HEALTH-SPORT/

Chinese players will not be banned from events due to coronavirus: BWF The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has said that it will not restrict Chinese players from participating in international competitions due to the coronavirus epidemic.

GOLF-MICKELSON/ Mickelson says he won't accept special exemption into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson said he would not accept a special exemption into this summer’s U.S. Open, where the 49-year-old American could achieve a career Grand Slam, Golf Channel reported on Wednesday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (PIX)

India central bank seen holding rates, retaining dovish stance India's central bank is likely to keep monetary policy accommodative without cutting interest rates at a policy meeting on Thursday, economists said, as inflation is above target and the economy has shown possible signs of recovery from its worst slowdown in more than a decade.

6 Feb 01:15 ET / 06:15 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and cereal supply outlook U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook.

6 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BOEING-737MAX/ (PIX)

FAA's Steve Dickson, the man calling the shots on 737 MAX grounding, gives speech in UK The FAA's Steve Dickson, the man calling the shots on the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX, speaks at the UK Aviation Club. He told U.S. airlines in January that the U.S. safety agency could approve the 737 MAX's return to service before mid-year.

6 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan is panellist and University of Texas event Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives remarks and participates in panel before the University of Texas McCombs School of Business 2020 Business Outlook: Real Estate and the Texas Economy, in Dallas, Texas.

6 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/PLAN (PIX) (TV) Lebanon's cabinet meets to approve financial rescue plan

Lebanon's new cabinet meets on Thursday to approve a draft policy statement which includes a financial rescue plan and which will form the basis of a confidence vote in parliament. 6 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY Turkey's Erdogan makes speech to lawmakers, chairs cabinet meeting, attention on Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party and chairs a cabinet meeting (1200 GMT), with part of the focus expected to be on the conflict in neighbouring Syria. 6 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SAFRICA-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel on official visit to South Africa German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits South Africa on an official visit, where she will hold talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa and give a joint news conference.

6 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/NEW HAMPSHIRE-HOUSE PARTIES (PIX)

In era of large-scale campaigns, New Hampshire's house parties persevere The road to victory in New Hampshire’s critical Democratic primary on Feb. 11 may run through the living rooms of people like Gerri and Ron King. The couple has been hosting house parties for more than 15 years, including 12 this year for Democratic presidential candidates. New Hampshire's house party culture represents a nod to a simpler time that has persevered in the era of huge rallies, million-dollar ad buys and social media blitzes. It has its roots in the state's first-in-the-nation primary, where candidates frequent the state’s diners, gymnasiums and bookstores in the months before the vote.

6 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-FOREIGNPOLICY

Surviving impeachment, Trump moves on from foreign policy morass After his acquittal in the Senate, U.S. President Donald Trump may be emboldened to pursue his particular brand of foreign policy, but he also may rein in the kind of behavior that led to him being only the third U.S. president to be impeached.

6 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Trump to comment on impeachment acquittal U.S. President Donald Trump expected to comment on impeachment acquittal.

6 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-KENYA/KENYATTA

Kenyan President Kenyatta addresses business leaders Kenyan President H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta addresses business leaders at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

6 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/FRANCE-MASKS (PIX) (TV) French factory races to churn out half a billion face masks as Coronavirus spreads

We travel to a French manufacturer of surgical and protective masks which is wilting under the pressure of global demand amid the Coronavirus emergency. We'll find out how they're coping with order requests for 500 million masks. 6 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-COURTS

Next test of Trump's presidential power awaits in courts Upcoming court rulings on whether President Donald Trump and his former White House lawyer Don McGahn can evade subpoenas issued by the Democratic-led House of Representatives are likely to have a much bigger impact on the future of presidential power than the Senate impeachment trial, which was dictated purely by partisan politics that will likely shift depending on who is in office.

6 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TEXAS-EXECUTION/

Texas to execute man convicted of killing five family members, including wife, two daughters A man convicted of killing his wife and two daughters along with his father-in-law and sister-in-law over money for crack cocaine is scheduled to die by lethal injection in Texas.

6 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Weinstein defense likely to begin calling witnesses in rape trial Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial is expected to move into its next phase Thursday, as prosecutors wrap up their case and the former producer begins to call witnesses of his own.

6 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Cliffhangers, slam dunks and dark horses at Sunday's Oscars Hollywood's awards season reaches its climax at Sunday's Oscars, with a cliffhanger over the top prize after a season marked by dark horses, renewed anguish over diversity, and a South Korean underdog that could snatch victory from the biggest names in show business.

6 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/FILM-PHOENIX (PIX) (TV)

Joaquin Phoenix stars in climate emergency short film Extinction Rebellion and Amazon Watch team up to highlight the ongoing climate crisis with short film.

6 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

IRAN-CRASH/FAMILIES (PIX) (TV) Empty homes, unpaid bills: Families of Iran crash victims face hard borders and locked accounts

Grief-stricken families left behind when Iran shot down a passenger jet over Tehran nearly a month ago are grappling with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills. 6 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/KANGAROOS (PIX) (TV) WIDER IMAGE - A couple risk their lives to save dozens of Kangaroos

A couple risk their lives to save dozens of Kangaroos in Australia. Julie Willis and Gary Wilson are living in Wytaliba, a small community 50 km from Glen Innes at the north of New South Wales. They describe the horror nights of the bushfires and how they decided to stay to take care of the Kangaroos instead of fleeing to safety. 6 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

