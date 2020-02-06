Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Australia receives a bittersweet bushfire reprieve with floods, cyclone

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New South Wales
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 12:07 IST
UPDATE 1-Australia receives a bittersweet bushfire reprieve with floods, cyclone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Many Australians were experiencing a bittersweet break from the threat of bushfires on Thursday, with flooding rains deluging some parts of the eastern states and a tropical cyclone forecast to hit the country's northwest over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the southeast Queensland state and a flood alert for more than 20 areas in New South Wales (NSW) after the start of heavy rainfall is expected to continue for several days. Cricket Australia said a bushfire fundraising match which was set to be played in Sydney on Saturday had to be rescheduled for Melbourne on Sunday because of the rain.

Warm, moist air feeding in from the east was bringing the rain, BOM forecaster Mike Funnell told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "We are expecting those larger totals and heavier rainfall to come into the northeast coast of NSW and then sort of track slowly southwards."

A tropical low off the Kimberley coast in Western Australia state was forecast to develop into a category three cyclone that could hit the Pilbara region, Australia's iron ore producing heartland, on Saturday. The wet weather has helped douse or slow some of the country's most damaging and long-running wildfires, which have burned through more than 11.7 million hectares (2.8 million acres) of land since September. The prolonged bushfire season has killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion native animals. More than 2,500 homes have been destroyed.

Officials, however, have warned the threat was not yet over and that there will likely be weeks more of firefighting ahead. Around 60 fires were still burning across NSW and Victoria, the country's most populous states, with around half of those classified as uncontained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC declines to entertain plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by 11 Independent candidates against rejection of their nominations for the February 8 Assembly polls. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to e...

South Mumbai witnesses surge in demand for luxury real estate

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 6 ANINewsVoir Regardless of the dwindling economy, Mumbai is witnessing a spike in the demand for luxury real estate, and developers are preparing to cater to it. Living lavishly in a posh Mumbai borough, with ...

Thousands quarantined on Asian cruise ships in virus fight

Thousands of people were stranded aboard two cruise ships in Asia on Thursday, quarantined by officials desperate to stem the spread of a deadly virus that has killed hundreds in China and spread panic worldwide. At least 20 people on board...

Such people should visit a de-addiction centre for treatment: Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to step out from his house in the next six months due to his false promises of employment, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Rahul and said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020