High speed train derails in Italy; driver reported killed
A high-speed train derailed near the northern Italian city of Lodi on Thursday, interrupting traffic on the line between Milan and Bologna, police said.
The Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted rescue workers as saying the driver had been killed and there were 30 minor injuries among passengers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
