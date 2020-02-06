Left Menu
Two dead as train derails near Milan: Italian media

  • PTI
  • Milan
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:34 IST
Milan, Feb 6 (AFP) Two people were killed and about 30 injured on Thursday when a high-speed train derailed near Milan in northern Italy, Italian media said.

The accident occurred near the town of Lodi, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Milan. The two people killed were rail workers on the train, the media said. (AFP)

