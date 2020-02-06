Left Menu
Hamas hails Jerusalem attack as 'response' to Trump peace plan

Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas hailed a car-ramming in Jerusalem that wounded 12 Israeli troops on Thursday as a "practical response" to US President Donald Trump's controversial Middle East peace plan.

In a statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the attack was part of the "resistance operation" but stopped short of claiming responsibility.

